Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Valley Springs

Town Fire in Valley Springs - CAL Fire Image View Photos

Update at 11:54 am: The forward spread of the Town Fire near Valley Springs has been stopped at five acres, according to CAL Fire. Mop-up will continue this afternoon in the 1700 block of Watertown Road.

Update at 11:33 am: CAL Fire reports that the fire in the 1700 block of Watertown Road in Valley Springs is being called the Town Fire. It is about three acres in size with a moderate rate of spread.

Original story posted at 11:24 am: Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the 1700 block of Watertown Road in the Valley Springs area.

It is near the Campo Seco Road intersection. The size of the fire is not immediately known, but a plume of smoke is visible nearby. It has traveled from its original ignition point across Watertown Road.

To view a webcam pointed at the fire, click here.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.