TUD And Jamestown Sanitary District Meet To Discuss Ways To Collaborate

Sonora, CA — The Board of Directors of the Tuolumne Utilities District and Jamestown Sanitary District recently held a rare joint meeting to talk about ways to enhance wastewater treatment in their service areas.

Key staff members from both agencies also took part, and others in attendance included representatives from Chicken Ranch Rancheria, Tuolumne County government, Tuolumne City Sanitary District, and LAFCO.

The meeting covered topics like the current agreement between TUD and JSD, the status and challenges of the wastewater treatment facilities and operations of both agencies, the different levels of wastewater treatment, JSD’s capacity, infiltration and inflow, and how TUD’s recent upgrade to tertiary treatment at the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant impacts JSD. There were also discussions about potential partnerships and funding opportunities.

Afterward, both boards expressed a commitment to meet more regularly and maintain open communication.

TUD Board President, Jeff Kerns, stated, “We appreciate the opportunity to meet with JSD and look forward to continuing this dialogue and to working together to find the best possible outcomes for our customers and the environment.”

JSD Board Chair Judy Selby added, “Open communication is the key to facing the challenges to both TUD and JSD and help us realize our common goal.

The meeting was initiated by TUD as a way to better understand the unique situations of the districts and to foster a cooperative relationship.