Missing Hikers In Yosemite

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — Two campers went missing in Yosemite National Park on Saturday after going for a hike from the Bridalveil Creek Campground over toward Ostrander Lake.

They were planning to be gone for only a couple of hours and never returned. They are 63-year-old Miquel Delgado and 40-year-old Ana Rodarte. Delgado wore a brown jacket with blue accents, an orange t-shirt, tan pants, and a backpack.

Rodarte wore a gray windbreaker jacket, green pants, and a blue ball cap.

The National Park Service is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 1-888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

