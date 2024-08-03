Arnold Tree Removal To Protect Powerlines

CCPW tree removal in Arnold View Photo

Arnold, CA – Motorists may need to take a detour one day next week if traveling in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

PG&E crews will be removing a hazard tree to protect powerlines at 2737 Black Oak Drive, near Cedar Lane and north of Highway 4. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th.

The work will require a complete road closure, with travelers needing to use a designated detour route. Drivers are asked to follow signage and on-site personnel instructions. Any questions regarding this construction work can be directed to the tree removal company hired to complete the work, Arborworks LLC, out of Oakhurst at (559) 580-8835.