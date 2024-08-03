One Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In Calaveras County 

SUV rollover crash into a tree in Calaveras County -- CCF photo View Photos

Rancho Calaveras, CA – One person was hospitalized after a solo crash in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County yesterday.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) responded to a solo vehicle rollover collision yesterday morning on Baldwin Street in the Rancho Calaveras Subdivision south of Highway 26. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a heavily damaged SUV on the roadway. Fire officials relayed, “The driver launched off of the embankment into the front yard of the residence. The SUV then hit a tree and rolled back onto its wheels.”

The driver suffered back injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The CHP is investigating the cause of this crash.