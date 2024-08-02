Sonora Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– On July 31, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Sonora Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer took over a high-speed pursuit of a silver sedan initially pursued by a Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputy. The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, was stopped due to multiple vehicle violations and was traveling northbound on La Grange Road at high speeds when the pursuit began.

The CHP officer joined the pursuit on Highway 49 near Sims Road, chasing the Camry for approximately 11 miles, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The suspect vehicle continued onto Saw Mill Flat Road and lost control while attempting a right turn onto Covington Mine Road, crashing into an embankment. Following the crash, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Faustino Vera of Sonora, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. CHP officers pursued Vera up the embankment and apprehended him shortly after. Vera was arrested and transported to the Tuolumne County Jail, where he was booked on charges of felony evading.

The investigation revealed that alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected in the incident. The arrest remains under investigation as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the chase.