UPDATE: Traffic Backup On Highway 49

Update at 1:52 p.m.: The truck has been removed and traffic is now moving freely in this area.

Original post at 1:13 p.m.:Sonora, CA– A big rig hauling a 50-foot trailer has gone off the roadway and is causing traffic to back up in both directions in the area of Highway 49 and Tuttletown. The trailer will need to be towed and put back on the roadway, a process that authorities expect will take some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.