Public Opinions Needed For Health Survey

Sonora, CA – Local health officials are asking for the public’s feedback on a health survey of community health and well-being.

The Adventist Health Sonora’s (AHS) 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) allows residents to weigh in on the quality of life in the community and ways to improve community health.

“This survey allows us to hear directly from our friends and neighbors about their top health needs so we can develop long-term strategies and solutions to meet those needs,” stated Greg McCulloch, Adventist Health Sonora president.

The survey runs through August 23, and the opinions given will remain anonymous. Click here to take the survey.

AHS, a nonprofit hospital, conducts the assessment every three years. Its steering committee, including representatives from Tuolumne County government agencies, healthcare providers, schools, local law enforcement, Interfaith, ATCAA, Area 12 Agency on Aging, Nancy’s Hope, and the Sonora Area Foundation, collaborates to create a comprehensive community needs assessment. The assessment helps develop strategies to address health needs, with the hospital reporting on these efforts annually. Click here for more information on the CHNA process and to view past reports.