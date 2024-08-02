Minimal Containment And Acreage Growth On Pedro Fire
Pedro Fire in Mariposa County evacuation map
Mariposa County, CA — The containment and acreage climbed overnight for the Pedro Fire, burning in grass and brush near the Mariposa and Tuolumne County lines. All evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings This morning, the fire is 3,815 acres and 20% contained. CAL Fire reports, “Crews are making significant progress near Merced Falls Road, working diligently to cut and improve lines around the fire to increase containment. Two tankers have been assigned to assist with the efforts, and damage inspections are underway.” one structure has been destroyed, three have been damaged, and another 350 are threatened.
- Piney Creek Rd
- Merced Falls Rd
- Hunters Valley
- Piney Creek Rd. Residents Only
- Update per Red Cross Central California: The Red Cross has closed the emergency shelter in partnership with Mariposa County officials.
Resources on scene include 55 engines, 19 water tenders, 4 helicopters, 22 dozers, 18 hand crews, 95 others, and 726 total personnel. Find all the evacuation information, the latest map, and road closures on mml.com.