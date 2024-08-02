Mostly Cloudy
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Minimal Containment And Acreage Growth On Pedro Fire

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Pedro Fire in Mariposa County evacuation map

Pedro Fire in Mariposa County evacuation map

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — The containment and acreage climbed overnight for the Pedro Fire, burning in grass and brush near the Mariposa and Tuolumne County lines. All evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings  This morning, the fire is 3,815 acres and 20% contained. CAL Fire reports, “Crews are making significant progress near Merced Falls Road, working diligently to cut and improve lines around the fire to increase containment. Two tankers have been assigned to assist with the efforts, and damage inspections are underway.” one structure has been destroyed, three have been damaged, and another 350 are threatened.

EVACUATION ORDERS REDUCED TO EVACUATION WARNINGS: The following Evacuation Order areas have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings and are open to residents only. Residents will need to show identification to enter the areas.
  • Piney Creek Rd
Be aware that heavy fire and emergency traffic will remain in the area as fire suppression/repair efforts continue. Please continue to avoid the area as much as possible. If you must be in the area, please drive with extreme caution.
EVACUATION WARNINGS LIFTED
  • Merced Falls Rd
  • Hunters Valley
ROAD CLOSURE:
  • Piney Creek Rd. Residents Only
Evacuation Shelters:
  • Update per Red Cross Central California: The Red Cross has closed the emergency shelter in partnership with Mariposa County officials.

Resources on scene include 55 engines, 19 water tenders, 4 helicopters, 22 dozers, 18 hand crews, 95 others, and 726 total personnel. Find all the evacuation information, the latest map, and road closures on mml.com.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 