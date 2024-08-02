Minimal Containment And Acreage Growth On Pedro Fire

EVACUATION ORDERS REDUCED TO EVACUATION WARNINGS: The following Evacuation Order areas have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings and are open to residents only. Residents will need to show identification to enter the areas.

Mariposa County, CA — The containment and acreage climbed overnight for the Pedro Fire, burning in grass and brush near the Mariposa and Tuolumne County lines. All evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings This morning, the fire is 3,815 acres and 20% contained. CAL Fire reports, “Crews are making significant progress near Merced Falls Road, working diligently to cut and improve lines around the fire to increase containment. Two tankers have been assigned to assist with the efforts, and damage inspections are underway.” one structure has been destroyed, three have been damaged, and another 350 are threatened.

Click here for a map of the area.

Be aware that heavy fire and emergency traffic will remain in the area as fire suppression/repair efforts continue. Please continue to avoid the area as much as possible. If you must be in the area, please drive with extreme caution.

Resources on scene include 55 engines, 19 water tenders, 4 helicopters, 22 dozers, 18 hand crews, 95 others, and 726 total personnel. Find all the evacuation information, the latest map, and road closures on mml.com.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

