What Is The Sierra Jobs First Initiative?

James Hanson and Alex Bloom View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a regional effort aimed at identifying needs and strategies related to job creation and economic development across the Sierra counties.

Sierra Jobs First is one of the 13 separate divisions under the larger California Jobs First, a state of California government initiative, which will dole out over $182 million in grants for projects.

A draft plan for the eastern Sierra region has been developed and is currently going through a public review process before being submitted to the state. Community members across the Mother Lode are encouraged to weigh in and comment.

Explaining the plan’s details, and its importance to the region, will be Steve Frisch, President of the Sierra Business Council, Alex Bloom who is the Economic Development Manager for Mother Lode Job Training (who also represents Central Sierra Economic Development), and James Hanson who is the Business Services Manager with Mother Lode Job Training.

More details about Sierra Jobs First can be found here.