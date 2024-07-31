Hull Creek Campground Opens In Forest

Hull Creek Campground sign -- STF photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The popular Hull Creek Campground has reopened in the Stanislaus National Forest after repairs due to severe winter damage kept it closed for months.

The campground off Highway 108, in the Mi Wok Ranger District, 12 miles southeast of Long Barn on 3N01, reopened this past weekend. Typically, it is open from May to December. Forest officials thanked visitors for their patience while maintenance crews cleared away debris and repaired site amenities, including tent camping, camping trailers, potable water, tables, fire rings, and vault toilets.

The campground is first come, first served, and 23 sites are available. Trash service is unavailable, with visitors required to pack in and pack out. As earlier reported here, there are new campsite fee prices in the forest for 2024 and 2025 of $20 per night, and the fee increases to $25 per night in 2026. Click here for fees, the number of people permitted on a site, and maximum stay lengths.