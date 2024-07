CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP, and Caltrans, are on the scene of an incident on Highway 4 near the turnoff to Main Street in Copperopolis.

A trailer overturned and it is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 4 and officials are working to clean up the incident. It is unknown if there are any injuries related to the crash. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.