Groveland’s Maddalena Finishes Fourth In 10m Air Rifle Competition

Paris, France — US Shooter Sagen Maddalena of Groveland just missed the podium and finished a strong fourth in the women’s 10m air rifle event on Monday at the Paris Olympics.

The gold medal went to China’s Huang Yuting, the silver to South Korea’s Ban Hyo-jin, and the bronze to Switzerland’s Audrey Gogniat.

Maddalena advanced to the final by finishing seventh in the qualification round which featured 43 competitors.

Shortly after qualifying for the finals, she said in a statement through the USA Shooting organization, “I am excited for the opportunity to be a sportsman on the biggest stage there is in the shooting events.”

Maddalena will have two more chances to compete for a medal in the women’s 50m rifle 2 positions and the mixed team 10 air rifle events.