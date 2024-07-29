Fire Extinguished Near Valley Springs

Cosgrove Fire - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A 12-acre fire ignited between the towns of Paloma and Valley Springs over the weekend.

The Cosgrove Fire started early Saturday evening near the 3700 block of Cosgrove Creek. It was located in some difficult-to-access brush and there was one additional spot fire. For a short period, the fire threatened some homes nearby. Firefighters remained on scene mopping up the incident late in the evening on Saturday.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Firefighters also responded with CAL Fire, San Andreas Fire, East Bay Municipal Utilities District, and other agencies.