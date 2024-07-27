Two Flown From Solo Vehicle Crash In Groveland Area

Groveland, CA – Two people were flown from the scene of a solo vehicle collision in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County last night.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26, on Priest Coulterville Road, south of Highway 120. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 24-year-old Sean Matheus of Fresno, with passenger 19-year-old Sebastian Mathews of Modesto, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Priest Coulterville Road, south of the highway, at about 40 miles per hour.

“Matheus lost control of his vehicle as he was negotiating a sharp left curve in the roadway. As a result, the vehicle traveled off the road, and the front of the pickup truck crashed into a steep embankment,” stated Machado.

Both occupants sustained major injuries and were flown to Modesto for treatment. Machado added that neither of the occupants was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in this crash.