Power Outage In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Power Outage in Angels Camp area of Calaveras County m-- PGE map

Calaveras County, CA – Nearly 200 PG&E customers near New Melones Lake in Calaveras County are waking up to no electricity this morning.

The utility reports a power outage that began just after 8 p.m. Friday between Angels Camp and Carson Hill. Those impacted are 174 customers along both sides of Highway 49.

The company reports, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” An estimated restoration time of 11 a.m. has been posted.

