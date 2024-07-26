Uncovering Underground History In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Maxx Wheeler has been exploring mines, caves, and other hidden corners of the Mother Lode over the past decade and has been gaining a following by documenting many of the discoveries in pictures and videos.

Wheeler will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

Providing a preview, there are numerous theories and assumptions about the tunnels underneath the City of Sonora, and Wheeler will detail what he’s witnessed first-hand.

He will also talk about some of the most notable discoveries he’s made related to old mines and their connection to the local history of the area.

In addition, Wheeler will speak about some of the close encounters he’s come across and important safety information that people need to keep in mind related to caves and mines.

Wheeler does the work as a hobby, but he has thousands of followers on social media and YouTube under his handle of Down to Earth Exploring. He has also delivered talks on the topic to local service groups.

Wheeler stressed that he primarily just documents the local history and leaves the interesting artifacts intact for future generations to also discover.