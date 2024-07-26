Maddalena Named 49er Festival Grand Marshal Ahead Of Olympics

Groveland, CA — Groveland native Sagen Maddalena will compete in three shooting competitions at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The opening ceremony kicks things off this evening and the first shooting competitions commence on Saturday. Maddalena, 30, is a sergeant in the US Army Marksmanship Unit. The daughter of Randy and Susan Maddalena, she first became interested in shooting through the local 4-H program. Later she went on to compete with one of the top rifle collegiate programs in the country at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

Following the Olympic Games, the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce announces that Maddalena will be on hand as the Grand Marshall of the September 21st 49er Festival in Groveland, which is the biggest event of the year in the community.

2024 marks her second time competing in the Olympics. In the 2021 Tokyo Games, she finished a strong fifth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition.

She also appeared at the 49er Festival that year and received a hero’s welcome with various special events at local businesses.

Maddalena will be competing in three competitions in the 2024 games, the 10 m Mixed Team Air Rifle, 10 m Air Rifle Women, and the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women. Find details about national television airings for the various rifle events on the NBC networks by clicking here.

