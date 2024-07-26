Tuolumne County Home Sales Up Slightly From 2nd Quarter Last Year

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports the total number of residential sales in the 2nd quarter is up slightly from last year, from 318 to 319.

The figures show the average sales price is up 9% from this period last year, from $426,125 in the second quarter of 2023 to $466,080 this year. Additionally, the median home price also rose by 5%, from $395,000 last year to $415,000 this year. The data indicates that entry-level homes are still scarce. The number of homes selling for under $300,000 was down by 14 percent; the number under $200,000 went down by one, from 14 to 13 in the second quarter of this year; and those under $175,000 followed suit, from 9 last year to 8 this year.

The association reports 387 active listings as of Wednesday (7/24), with 13% of those, or 49 homes, listed for under $300,000. There are approximately 7.28 months of inventory. The amount of time on the market has dropped by a day, from 105 days in 2023 to 104 days in the second quarter of 2024. The most expensive listing was more than $1.5 million, a 5% dip from over $1.6 in the same quarter last year. The lowest price was $90,000, which is 58% higher than last year’s price of $57,001.

More stats are in the image box. View homes and properties for sale in our Real Estate Section here.