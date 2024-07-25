TUD May Increase Board Member Salaries, Approves Tribe’s Proposal

TUD Board Meeting - Zoom View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District voted on a few items this week, including setting a public hearing for the end of August to discuss increasing board member salaries.

Since 1992, the five elected board of directors have received $100 for each board meeting attended (and the same amount for attending outside meetings on behalf of the district).

TUD General Manager Don Perkins stated that he feels the current board compensation is “absurd” and “silly.” He commented, “This board is responsible for the proper operation and maintenance for the largest utility in the county. I think you five are responsible for making some of the most important decisions that shape the county for the future.”

Legally, the board can increase its compensation by 5% each year. Since the last increase was 32 years ago, the most it can go up to is $255 per meeting. In addition, the current maximum number of meetings that board members can attend each month is six, and the plan is to increase it to 10. It was noted, though, that most members do not attend six.

The board voted 5-0 to set a public hearing at the meeting on August 27 to vote on the changes. The salary proposal could be reduced (below $255), just not increased above it. The motion to set the hearing was made by board member Ron Ringen and seconded by Barbara Balen.

If it is increased to $255, it would cost the district, combined, an estimated $60,400 more per year.

It would take effect two months after the August meeting, allowing for a legally required 60-day appeal period for ratepayers.

Also this week, the board approved an agreement regarding the construction and transfer of a water main extension that will serve 10 parcels in Tuolumne, owned by the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians. The area is south of the casino, near the RV Park.

The Board also heard an update on the Valley Vista housing subdivision in Jamestown.