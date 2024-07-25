Hiker Died After Storm Brought Slippery Conditions On Half Dome

Half Dome Cables - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA – An Arizona woman tragically died when a sudden storm made the conditions on Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome cable climb very slippery, and she fell to her death.

The woman and her father had secured one of the limited 300 daily permits required to climb Half Dome on July 13th. Then a black storm cloud emerged, pouring rain, and 20-year-old Grace Rohloff, an experienced hiker, and Arizona State University student, feet went out from under her while trying to descend the cables, and she slid off the iconic granite monolithic rock.

Rescue climbers retrieved her body, and the coroner determined that she had suffered a severe head fracture and likely died during the fall. Her father believes the cables could use more safety measures, like wooden steps. Since 2006, at least six people have died falling during wet conditions on Half Dome. Some are calling for the cable lottery to end, arguing that the limited permits can only be used for the day issued, causing people to decide to climb in potentially dangerous conditions or lose their chance to climb.

Regarding the weather, a Yosemite fire official on Wednesday stated that the park “has seen multiple thunderstorms over the past two weeks, and the weather outlook calls for continued thunderstorm activity.”

Those storms have also ignited 14 lightning fires since July 13, with three active fires remaining: the Porcupine, Wegner, and Dorothy. These blazes are in the high-elevation wilderness, ranging from 7,600 to 9,800 feet, and fire managers are assessing conditions and response. Park officials provided this update on those fires:

Porcupine:

Location: North of Tioga Road, southwest of Wegner Lake.

Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Elevation: 9,800’

Wegner:

Location: Near Mount Hoffman, surrounded by granite

Discovery Date: July 16, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Elevation: 9,500’

Dorothy:

Location: Just south of Dorothy Lake, surrounded by talus

Discovery Date: July 16, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Elevation: 9,600’