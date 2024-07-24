Sonora Big Lots Not On Closure List

Sonora Big Lots View Photo

Sonora, CA — About half of California’s 109 Big Lots stores will be closing over the coming months.

The publicly traded company reported in a quarterly filing in June that it plans to eliminate many stores, nationwide, but declined to give specifics.

This week, the company listed around 55 California stores as “closing soon” on its website. Sonora is not one of the stores with the message. Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.

In the quarterly filing, Big Lots listed inflation and economic pressures as the main reasons for closing stores. The company has over 1,400 locations across the country. Some of the nearby stores that are confirmed to be closing are in Modesto, Merced, Manteca, Stockton, and Turlock.