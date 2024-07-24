Tuolumne County Awards $1.97 Million For Courthouse Elevator Project

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took a step on Tuesday toward utilizing the currently vacant former courthouse building on Yaney Avenue.

The supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a $1.97 million contract with local contractor Robert Boyer Construction to install an elevator in the historic building. It is an Americans with Disabilities Act requirement to have one in order to fully utilize the site.

During budget negotiations a couple of months ago, the supervisors indicated a desire to move forward with the elevator, but hold off on any other renovations or improvements over the next year, as the county is facing fiscal challenges.

The county at some point would like to use the historic building for administrative offices, and potentially as the new board of supervisors meeting room. The lone supervisor who was opposed to putting any money toward the project (elevator) at this time was District Five member, Jaron Brandon.

Community member Sharon Marovich with the Tuolumne Heritage Committee raised concerns on Tuesday about two trees being removed as part of the elevator construction. Board chair David Goldemberg asked county staff to meet with the contractor and come back later to reassess that issue and see what options there are to relocate at least one of the trees, as the other one is in poor health. It would cost the county additional money by way of a contract change order.

It was noted at the meeting that Boyer Construction was the only contractor to submit a bid to do the work.

Meeting documents from the county call the contract a “win-win” as it will be done by a local contractor, and it is also a step forward in preserving, and utilizing, the historic building.