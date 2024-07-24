Clear
Traffic Delays Anticipated On Tuolumne Road

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne Road Sign

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department road crews will be out striping Tuolumne Road both today (Wednesday) and Thursday.

The work hours will be 7 am – 5 pm and one-way traffic control, and delays, are anticipated. The work will take place from Mono Way to Terrace Drive, at the intersection with Woodham Carne Road and Black Oak Road, and in front of Summerville High School.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.

