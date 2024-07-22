Firefighters Battled Multiple Blazes Amid 104-Degree Heat Over Weekend

Calaveras, CA– On Sunday, June 21st, firefighters at Calaveras Consolidated Fire worked over a 24-hour period, battling high temperatures and multiple fires in the communities of Valley Springs.

The area saw three fires break out, starting with a 2-acre fire near Lake Hogan and a 1-acre fire in Burson. The most significant blaze occurred near Milton, on Milton Road near Rock Creek Road, consuming over 200 acres. The Milton fire was ignited when a boat trailer lost a tire, creating sparks on the asphalt that set the grass on both sides of the road ablaze. This fire, along with two others, was under investigation.

In addition to battling fires, emergency personnel responded to a solo vehicle accident on South Camanche Parkway. A 19-year-old male sustained significant injuries after crashing into a tree and was transported by air ambulance to a trauma center.

These incidents occurred as temperatures rose to 104 degrees, adding an extra layer of difficulty for emergency responders.