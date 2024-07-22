Adventist Health Sonora Hires New Finance Officer

Sonora, CA — When Greg McCulloch was hired to be the President of Adventist Health Sonora it opened up his previous position of Chief Finance Officer.

It will be filled by Jeff Shultz, a Certified Public Accountant, who has over two decades of experience in auditing, finance, and accounting. He has been serving as the Director of Internal Audit within the Adventist Health system’s office in Roseville, California for the past 10 years.

Shultz says, “I am honored to serve the communities of the Mother Lode in this new role, and I am excited to work toward Adventist Health Sonora’s continued growth and expansion of services.”

AHS President McCulloch adds, “Jeff understands our mission and has a proven track record of improving healthcare operations with his leadership and finance expertise. I look forward to working with him to ensure our organization’s long-term success and positive impact in our community.”

Shultz has also held leadership roles in accounting with Duraflame, Lodi Farming, and Corto Olive. He holds a CPA Certification from the State of California and a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Pacific Union College. He and his wife have two children, ages 19 and 17, and he says he enjoys exercise, the outdoors, and spending time with family. His first day will be August 19.