Tuolumne Supervisors To Hear About Fire Study, Hire New Clerk/Auditor/Controller

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board will vote to appoint Donny McNair as the new Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller. He would replace recently retired leader Debi Bautista, who has since returned to the county as a retired annuitant. McNair’s salary would be just over $183,000.

McNair graduated from Chico State and started working with the firm Crowe LLP, full-time, in 2020. In 2023 he was hired as the Deputy Auditor Controller for Tuolumne County, his home county. He was promoted to Chief Assistant Auditor-Controller this past April.

In addition, the board will review a study that looks at its existing contract with CAL Fire to provide services for the Tuolumne County Fire Department. The study was conducted as fire funding will be declining in the coming years as a federal SAFER grant expires.

Meeting documents ahead of the meeting indicate that it would cost more for the county to end the contract and go its own way. The study states, “In order to provide a similar level of service as the existing Cal Fire contract, an independent county fire department would likely be more costly than the existing Cal Fire contract. The Cal Fire service contract currently costs the county approximately $9.15 million per year, in 2023-24 dollars. If the County were to operate its own fire department, it would cost an estimated $11.1 million per year, in 2023-24 dollars, providing a similar level of service as the current Cal Fire contract.”

In addition, the board will vote on awarding a $1.97 million contract to Robert Boyer Construction for an elevator project at the former Yaney Courthouse building. The county would like to repurpose the building in the future.

There will also be a vote to appoint Dr. Lawrence Brunel as the local service provider representative on the Tuolumne County Homelessness Committee

The board will in addition take time to award a Certificate of Recognition to 102-year-old World War II Veteran, Lt. Denny Thompson.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the county administration building.