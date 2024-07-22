California Governor Newsom Endorses Harris Presidential Run

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Washington, DC — Former California US Senator Kamala Harris is the likely Democratic candidate for President after Joe Biden announced Sunday he is ending his Presidential run, concluding weeks of speculation about if he would stay in the race.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who some pundits have talked about as a potential presidential candidate after working to expand his national profile, including a debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, endorsed Harris yesterday, joining a list of other leading Democrats, in addition to Biden. Newsom called Harris “tough, fearless and tenacious.”

Sunday’s announcement came after Biden’s recent debate performance and both private and public calls by several Democrats to leave the race.

The Associated Press reports that Biden’s senior staff was notified about the pending announcement at 1:45 pm Eastern time on Sunday and he released the statement to the media a minute later, at 1:46 pm. His staff had earlier remained steadfast that he would stay in the race. Biden has been at home recovering after announcing last week that he came down with COVID.