Evacuations For French Fire In Mariposa County

French Fire in Midpines View Photo

Midpines, CA — A heavy amount of air and ground resources from across the region are helping to fight a vegetation fire in the Midpines area of Mariposa County.

The fire is estimated to be around 400 acres and is located near Grosjean Road and Alta Vista Road. There is no containment. An evacuation map can be found here.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has put the following areas under a mandatory evacuation order:

-Hospital Road from Silver Creek Road to the end of the road

-Grosjean Road

-Alta Vista Road

-Avoca Vale

-Old Highway North from 140 to Wild Peach

-Slaughterhouse Road

-Williams Road

Campbell Road

Pine Street

Dexter View

These areas are under an evacuation warning:

-Hospital Road

-Smith Road from Highway 140 to Hospital Road

-Parts of Highway 140

-Lakeview Road

-Old Highway North from Wild Peach to 10th Street

Jones Road from Highway 140 to 10th Street

Shelter in Place Order:

JCF Hospital

Temporary Evacuation Point:

New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa

Highway 140 is closed from Smith Road to West Whitlock