Sonora’s New Mayor And Mayor Pro Tem Will Talk About City Issues

Suzanne Cruz and Ann Segerstrom View Photos

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new Mayor of Sonora, Ann Segerstrom, and the Mayor Pro Tem, Suzanne Cruz.

They will talk about goals and priorities, road projects, new sales tax revenue, homelessness, park improvements, a partnership with the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, and long-term planning.

Segerstrom was re-elected in March to the council and has spent four years in office. Cruz is in her first term and has been on the council for two years.

They will also talk about their backgrounds and weigh in on the sometimes divisive state of local politics.