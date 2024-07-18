July Events

Murphys Community Park View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of July 20th and 21st.

The Murphys Community Club will host the 78th annual Murphys Homecoming this Saturday from 11 AM through 4 PM. Enjoy food, music, games, and the famous Duck Races. All proceeds benefit the Calaveras Mentoring Foundation. Buy a Duckling for $5 and race it for a chance to win prizes. The adult Quacker Race kicks off at 1PM , the children’s Race starts at 2 PM.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with Nicholas Lefler providing the musical entertainment. View all the planned Summer Music Series bands here.

The Jamestown Friday Night Artisan Bazaar is every 1st and 3rd Friday in July and August from 5 until 8 PM. This Friday you will find food and craft vendors, organic produce, family games and live music.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center’s 3rd Annual Back to School Bash is Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM at Covers Apple Ranch in Tuolumne City. The first 1,000 students to visit will receive a backpack. There will be live demonstrations, free school supplies and the 3rd Annual Touch A Trunk event that will benefit Habitat for Habitat for Humanity. Details are in the event listing.

The Aronos Research Club sponsors a monthly Barn Dance that is open to the public and all ages for a $7 suggested donation. This Saturday at 7 pm dance to a live band on what organizers call “one of the best dance floors in the county.” The event is alcohol and smoke free with all dances taught with no partner necessary. Aronos is Sonora spelled backwards.

Sonora Emblem Club #124 is holding a Closet Cleanout fundraising event at noon on Saturday. Bring bags of all your gently used clothing, cloth items, gently used books and magazines to Wrights Tires Parking Lot in Sonora at noon on Saturday.

It is the last weekend to see Route 66 at Sierra Repertory Theater’s Fallon House location in Columbia. The play features sounds from 1950s Chicago to California’s surf music of the 1960s. A blog detailing the play is here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up Concerts in the Pines from 6 pm to 8pm with No Strings Attached at Eproson Park.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series happens Saturdays from 8-10pm by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Brooke & Mike.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 5:30 pm to dusk. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5-8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market Wednesday, July 24 is with Sky Kings they will provide classic country rock.

The Calaveras County Arts Council presents the free Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8. Each concert is held at different parks throughout the County. Bring your picnic items, blankets & chairs. On Wednesday July 24th, Honey Run will bring folk and bluegrass to the Community Garden in West Point.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf. Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

An exhibition of Tuolumne County’s Heartland Creative Corps Grant recipients’ work is available to view Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Columbia College’s Manzanita Building. The exhibit serves as a unique look into the perspectives of the local artists who created art for; Last Earth, Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition, Flow: A Story of California’s Water, Pareidolia, the WATCH Resources Mosaic Mural, Pebbles in a Pond: The Ripple Effects of Participation in Voting, Life at Water’s Edge, and The Tuolumne County Homelessness Awareness Mural.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Verona 18 at Copper Valley. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section.