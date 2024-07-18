Calaveras Man Arrested On Domestic Violence, Drug, And Gun Charges

Calaveras County Jail View Photo

West Point, CA — An extensive investigation led to the arrest and several charges filed against a West Point man.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Jordan Fox Peters was allegedly under the influence of drugs and a victim at a residence on Lily Gap Road felt unsafe and tried to leave. The victim attempted to call 911 but Peters reportedly grabbed the person by the throat and took the phone away. He also pushed a child in the process. The victim and child were eventually able to get away and an initial report was later filed with the sheriff’s office. However, deputies could not locate Peters. That first incident happened on June 27.

A week later, Peters was located near Silver Mountain Road in Railroad Flat and was arrested without incident. During a search of his vehicle, methamphetamine was located.

While Peters was in custody, deputies conducted a probation-related check at his home. While searching the main living area and adjacent crawlspace, several rounds of live ammunition were located, along with parts to a handgun (barrel and slide), electric blasting caps, psilocybin, and mushrooms.

While collecting evidence, deputies spotted a hidden attached room concealed with plywood. Inside, they found a gun safe containing additional ammunition. In total, deputies located 689 rounds of ammunition in six different calibers, which were seized and collected as evidence.

Peters was booked on additional charges of (felony) possession of a destructive device without a permit (blasting caps), (felony) prohibited person possessing ammunition, and (misdemeanor) possession of a narcotic controlled substance.