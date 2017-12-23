Hitting The Slopes

Bear Valley Resort chair lift Enlarge

Bear Valley, CA – Giving the credit to Mother Nature, Bear Valley announced its ski resort is open today just in time for the Christmas Holiday weekend.

This week four inches of snow falling and cold temperatures helped to cinch the deal enabling the chair lifts to be turned on today. That means skiing and snowboarder enthusiasts can get some runs in before the unwrapping of present and feasting on Christmas Day.

Bear Valley Resort officials state that the snowmaking team has been working to build the snow base while cold weather patterns should continue to support high snowmaking production levels. Along with the base and beginner areas, the snowmaking focus is on Mokelumne West, according to management, which indicates that getting a run off the top of the mountain open as soon as possible is a top priority. The doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Dodge Ridge has not yet advised when it may open its slopes for the winter season.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.