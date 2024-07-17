Update: Early Morning House Fire In Tuttletown

Fire on Jackass Hill Road - Photo by Eric Icenogle View Photo

Updated at 7:15 am: The CHP has reopened Jackass Hill Road near the fire area. Residents living on the street can now travel to and from their homes. Firefighters continue to mop-up the house fire in the 20500 block of Jackass Hill Road.

Original story posted at 6 am: Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a residential structure fire that also spread to about a quarter acre of vegetation in the 20500 block of Jackass Hill Road.

The fire ignited shortly before 5 am. Crews have made progress knocking down the blaze and are now mopping up the incident. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. Be prepared for activity in the Tuttletown area. Jackass Hill Road is temporarily closed near the fire area due to the equipment on the scene.