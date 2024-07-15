Cause Of Fire In Valley Springs Determined

Mulch Pile Fires in Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Several local fire agencies responded to a .38 acre vegetation fire during the six o’clock hour Sunday evening in the area of Quail Oaks and Carrol Lane in Valley Springs.

It was quickly contained by members of the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, CAL Fire, and San Andreas Fire.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports, “The cause of the fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion in a couple of large mulch piles.”

No buildings were damaged in the fire and there were no injuries. No additional information was released.