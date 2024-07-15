Columbia College And Sonora Look To Partner On Dragoon Gulch Trail Training

Dragoon Gulch Trail logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Columbia College that would allow the forestry program to use the Dragoon Gulch Trail as an extension of its campus learning environment.

It would be a place for students to practice and develop forestry skills, while also doing needed maintenance.

The four-mile nature trail is situated in the city of Sonora, with six different trail segments, and there are efforts underway to expand it in the future on adjacent land.

City documents note, “In addition to basic maintenance, there is the master trails plan, and a desire to increase the amount of trail to enjoy. Columbia College is looking for areas to train members of their Forestry program. The City can benefit from bringing students to Dragoon Gulch to help manage the property in a myriad of ways.”

There would be no cost to the city or the college to enter into the agreement, as it is seen as mutually beneficial to both sides.

In addition, the council will take a final vote to move upcoming city elections, starting in 2026, from the California primary date (typically either March or June) to the November General Election. Most other jurisdictions have city council elections in November, but the city has traditionally held them earlier in the year. The first reading of the proposed ordinance change was approved 5-0 on July 1.

Today’s regular session meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall located at 94 North Washington Street.