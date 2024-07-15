McClintock, Alvarado-Gil, Others React To Assassination Attempt

Former President Trump View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Lawmakers across California are speaking out about the violent incident at a Pennsylvania rally that injured former President Donald Trump.

Following the assassination attempt, Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode, says, “At critical moments in our history the hand of Providence has intervened to protect our country, and I believe we witnessed that today. This should awaken every American to the dangerous and violent lunatic fringe that is stirring our country and we must ALL unite against it.”

Mother Lode Democratic California Senator Marie Alvarado Gil added, “Acts of Violence against elected officials threaten the very foundation of our democracy. It is imperative that the full force of the law must be utilized to safeguard our democratic principles. My prayers are with the former president and those who were injured or killed.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom says, “Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally.”

The state’s Lt. Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, and several others, put out similar statements.

Trump, along with President Joe Biden, have separately called for unity after the incident and lowering the temperature of the political divide in the country.

This week’s Republican National Convention will run on schedule, despite the assassination attempt. Click here to read a story from the Associated Press in the MyMotherLode.com national news section that includes the latest details about the investigation into the shooting incident.

Live national coverage of the convention will air today through Thursday from 6-9 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and a one hour recap show on Friday, from 6-7 pm.