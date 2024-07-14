Update: Vegetation Fire In Jamestown

Update at 3:04 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped with some fire resources released from the scene. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up.

Original story posted at 2:53 pm: Jamestown, CA– A vegetation fire named the Harvard Fire has started on Highway 49 and Harvard Mine Road. Air and ground resources are at the scene with the fire reported at a half-acre size with a potential for 15-20 acres. This fire threatens some structures. Traffic might be disrupted in the area.