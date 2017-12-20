Quantcast
Update: Major Injury Crash Closes Highway 4

12/20/2017 7:23 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 7:23am: The CHP reports that Highway 4 will be closed for at least the next hour to remove debris and fluid from the highway.

Original story posted at 7am: Calaveras County, CA — A stretch of Highway 4 in Calaveras County is closed due to a major crash east of Pool Station Road.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and major injuries have been reported The crash occurred around 6:15am, and CHP Officer Toby Butzler says it is not immediately clear how long Highway 4 will be closed. You will want to avoid the area. The crash involved a red Toyota sedan and white Dodge pickup truck.

Highway 4 at Pool Station Road

Highway 4 at Pool Station Road 38.047550, -120.642929 Pool Station Road, Angels Camp, CA, United States (Directions)
