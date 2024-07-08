Crane Flat Campground Reopens After $9.8M Renovation

Yosemite, CA– Thanks to a $9.8 million investment from the Great American Outdoors Act, Crane Flat Campground has undergone an extensive makeover to provide a comfortable, outdoor living space.

Before closing in 2020, Crane Flat hosted over 100,000 visitors annually. The campground had not been upgraded since 1962, necessitating modernization to accommodate the high volume of visitors and protect adjacent natural resources. Project manager Matt Outhier, drawing on his outdoor experiences as a Boy Scout and visitor feedback, led the redesign. He and his team reviewed campground reviews and Matt spent many nights at Crane Flat during the construction phase to gain firsthand insight.

Under Matt’s leadership, crews leveled the ground for over 160 campsites and installed tent pads, picnic tables, fire rings, and bear-proof storage lockers at each site. Eight campsites are now fully accessible with elevated bear boxes, accessible double-walled fire rings, and navigable paths connecting to comfort stations.

Reflecting on the project completion, Matt looks forward to seeing visitor reactions and reviews about the campground. “This is another example of how the Great American Outdoors Act is transforming parks across the country,” he said.