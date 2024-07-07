Granite Fire Ignites Near Lake Don Pedro

Narciso Fire In Mariposa County View Photo

Coulterville, CA — A vegetation fire has ignited in Mariposa County near Narciso Way and Highway 132.

The area is between Lake Don Pedro and Coulterville. Air and ground resources are on the scene. The initial reports are that the fire is about 75 acres and moving at a fast rate of spread.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is currently assessing the situation, adding, “The fire is currently on both sides of the Highway 132. If you are in the fire area, do not wait to be told to evacuate, if you do not feel safe please leave immediately. Deputies are currently in the area making notifications to evacuate.”

Hwy 132 is closed in both directions near the fire.

To view a webcam pointed at the fire, click here.