Sonora Police Seek Info About Reported Robbery

Sonora Police Department Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Law enforcement officials in Sonora are seeking information about a reported robbery yesterday morning near the intersection of Greenley Road and Lyons Street.

Shortly before noon a female met with officers at the Sonora Police Department to report that her vehicle was robbed at 10:30am. She said she pulled over on the side of the road and was approached by four people. Three were males who were riding scooters and the fourth was a female on a skateboard. One male was described as being in his twenties with visible tattoos on both arms and the other three were in their mid-to-late teens.

One subject reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and stepped on one of her hands. They then reportedly stole her cell phone and a small amount of cash. The victim had minor injuries to her hand, but she declined medical treatment. Officers later searched Greenley Road but they could not locate the reported suspects. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.

