Sonora, CA –PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Sonora and East Sonora areas of Tuolumne County.

It began around 4 a.m. Those impacted are 95 customers along Mono Way, Cedar Road and Chaparral Road. The company reports that a crew is working to make repairs, as it says this is a result of an equipment issue. The estimated restoration time is posted as yet to be determined.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

