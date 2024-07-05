Fast Action Saves Teen’s Life In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA – Many were out on the Mother Lode waterways to celebrate the 4th of July holiday and it almost turned tragic for one family on New Hogan Lake in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

A report of a 13-year-old drowning with CPR in progress at the lake near Wrinkle Cove had Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) respond to the incident. Upon their arrival, it was determined that the teen was conscious, breathing, and had a pulse.

Fire officials praised the quick thinking of the dad, mom, and brother, who realized the teen swimmer was in trouble.

“They pulled him out of the Lake/water and determined he was not breathing with no pulse and started CPR. A close call with a remarkable outcome,” detailed CCF officials.

The teen was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, no update on his condition was released.

Despite that incident, it was a fairly quiet Independence Day holiday for first responders in Calaveras County. We reported here yesterday morning that while “safe and sane” fireworks are legal in the county, CCF Chief Richard Dickinson pleaded with the public not to light them on the holiday. It appears they listened, as the chief reported, “Last night was a quiet 4th of July for firefighters. Thank you to everyone in our communities for being careful and safe with evening festivities.”