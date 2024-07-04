Calaveras Fire Chief Urges Community To Refrain From Using Fireworks

Stand Selling Safe and Sane Fireworks In Calaveras County View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — While ‘safe and sane’ labeled fireworks are legal in most of Calaveras County, a local fire chief says he is “pleading with everyone” to refrain from lighting them up this evening.

Richard Dickinson, Fire Chief of the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, put out a statement this morning, “My recommendation is for those that have purchased Safe and Sane Fireworks to save them and celebrate on New Year’s Eve. The grass will be green and the fire threat will be reduced significantly.”

He notes that the district has responded to over 20 fires in the last couple of months, including a residential structure fire yesterday that destroyed a two-story home. It was started by a barbeque grill on a deck.

Dickinson adds, “With the extreme temperatures, there are fires all over the state.”

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the region, and the fire risk is high given the dry conditions and triple-digit temperatures being witnessed.

Dickinson notes that his department will have three officers, and a chief officer, patrolling the district this evening trying to keep communities safe from the threat of wildfires.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire District covers a 163 square-mile area in the western portion of Calaveras County, including Valley Springs, Burson, Wallace, Campo Seco, Milton, Ranch Calaveras, La Contenta, and Jenny Lind.