CAO Riggs Will Detail New Budget And Future Fiscal Challenges

Tracie Riggs - CAO View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs who will recap the new county budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year that started on July 1st.

The budget will be reviewed and adjusted in the coming months as more fiscal details come to light. One of the cost savings that the county is planning to implement is furlough days.

There are also challenges on the horizon over the next several years, especially related to fire funding, when a Federal Safer grant is completely phased out. The county has also received an influx of federal relief dollars approved during the COVID pandemic which are going away. The county is exploring new ways to increase revenues.

Rigg will provide all of the details.