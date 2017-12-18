More Caltrans Road Work Coming This Holiday Weekend

Sonora, CA – Before the Christmas weekend hits Caltrans officials say there will be more cone zones for motorists to deal with perhaps as they set off on holiday travels.
Expect ten-minute waits Friday on Highway 49 in San Andreas during drainage work now slated between Airport and Cement Plant roads from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday along Highway 26 spray operations will be underway under a moving closure for about ten miles between the San Joaquin and Amador county lines from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m., which may create brief delays. Saturday, plans are for similar work along Highway 4 within a 29-mile stretch between Telegraph Road and Main Street.
