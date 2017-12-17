Caltrans Plans Beginning Dec. 17

Sonora, CA — If all goes as planned motorists will have only a few traffic impacts along the Mother Lode highways due to a light local schedule for Caltrans crews. Here’s the roundup of this week’s cone zones…

Another Sunday session of guardrail repairs is slated along Highway 120 between the Old Priest Grade and Grizzly Road/Old State Route 49 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., which may stall traffic for ten minutes at a time.

Sunday through Tuesday, utility work on Highway 49 at Bradford Street might interrupt travelers for five minutes or so from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Wednesday on Highway 120 workers will be crack sealing a seven-mile segment of pavement between the fire station and Cherry Valley Road from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. that may bring delays of around ten minutes at a time.

The 24/7 ten-minute waits continue at the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge, where final touches to the span surfacing has been delayed, as reported here.

In Calaveras County this week look on Monday for perhaps five or so minutes of idling time in the Angels Camp area as crews attend to drainage work along Highway 4 between Stallion Way and Angel Oaks Drive from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday they move to Highway 49 for similar chores during those same hours on a two-mile stretch between Cement Plant and Angels roads.

Caltrans officials report that the agency has just completed a $2.5 million roadway surface rehabilitation project to repave over nine miles of Highway 49 and 108 between Jamestown to Draper Mine Road. The scope included stretches between Chicken Ranch Road and the Highway 49/108 junction, then on to the Peaceful Oaks overcrossing; also on Highway 108 from just east of Mono Way to east of Draper Mine Road.

