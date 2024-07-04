CHP Out In Force On Independence Day

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Sonora, CA — A California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement period, where all available officers are on the highways, continues through this weekend.

It commenced at around 6 pm on Wednesday evening and continues until 11:59 pm on Sunday. Officers will primarily be looking for speeders, but also other violations, like distracted driving and DUI offenses.

Last year, 68 people were killed in crashes in California during the Independence Day MEP and nearly half of the victims were not wearing a seatbelt. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,224 DUI arrests over the 102-hour enforcement period – an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.