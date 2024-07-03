Discolored water notice In Calaveras County

Hose water -- CCWD photo View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA – Residents in Rancho Calaveras are being alerted that their water may be temporarily discolored, but it is safe to drink.

Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) officials advise that the Baldwin, Kirby, and McAtee areas will be most affected. The discoloration is due to the “activation of a secondary pump, a necessary measure to meet the increased water demand caused by recent high temperatures,” relayed CCWD officials. They added that the cloudy water is sediment stirred up by the secondary pump’s use and it is harmless.

“Rest assured, the water remains safe for all uses, including drinking. Running your outdoor hose bibs for a few moments should clear up the discoloration. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” stated CCWD officials.